Two inmates are on the run after escaping the Fannin County Jail

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The two were last seen around 9:15 PM Saturday night.

Security footage shows Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez running into the wooded area south east of the jail, according to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes and about 5′7 and 160 pounds. He was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Perez is a white male with black hair and brown eyes and about 5′11 and 180 pounds. He was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Sheriff’s office said both men were wearing grey sweats at the time of the escape. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies ask you to call 903-583-2143 or dial 911 if you know where they are.

Though the Sheriff’s office said they believe the men were not armed at the time of the escape, they warn you not to approach them.

