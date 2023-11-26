Wish List
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

