Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash

Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash(WTOC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A child was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Garvin county.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7;14 p.m. Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 76 near Elmore City.

Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram was traveling north on the highway when it failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection landing in a ditch.

A 6-year-old passenger was flown to OU Medical Center with face and foot injuries.

A 4-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with the same injuries.

The driver, 25-year-old Barron Taylor, was treated and released.

Troopers also reported that Taylor was under the influence during the crash.

.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time fire chief in city's history
Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time chief in city’s history

Latest News

File Graphic
Two inmates are on the run after escaping the Fannin County Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison...
Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration
Robert Maniet has been a volunteer firefighter in Howe for more than a decade. Now, all that...
Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time chief in city’s history