Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A child was injured and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Garvin county.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7;14 p.m. Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 76 near Elmore City.

Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram was traveling north on the highway when it failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection landing in a ditch.

A 6-year-old passenger was flown to OU Medical Center with face and foot injuries.

A 4-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with the same injuries.

The driver, 25-year-old Barron Taylor, was treated and released.

Troopers also reported that Taylor was under the influence during the crash.

