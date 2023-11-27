Deadly fire in Wolfe City

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) -A fire claims a life in Fannin County.

It happened Sunday night, on County Road 3745 in Wolfe City.

Firefighters were told by family that Mark Wright, 63, was still in the house.

Once they were able to contain the fire, they found Wright’s remains.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is on going.

“They’ll determine, the fire marshal’s side as to the cause of the fire, the determination there, and then with the forensic evidence, they’ll help us determine, if it was a natural cause or if he died as a result of being trapped inside the building.”

Wright’s daughter is a firefighter for Wolfe City.

The fire department took to Facebook saying that they were the last ones to be called out to the scene, even though they were just over a mile away from the house.

They said they’ve been requesting an “automatic aid agreement” with Fannin County for years, but nothing has been done.

