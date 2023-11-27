Wish List
Denison police say look out for scammers on Cyber Monday

Denison police are warning you to look out for scammers as you look for shopping deals on Cyber...
Denison police are warning you to look out for scammers as you look for shopping deals on Cyber Monday.(IRS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are warning you to look out for scammers as you look for shopping deals on Cyber Monday.

Police said the retail holiday-where millions of Americans will turn to online shopping for discounts-attracts a lot of scammers.

The department recommended being cautious with emails and links, making sure your wifi connection is secure, and monitoring bank statements to make sure no one has purchased anything while pretending to be you.

The FBI told CBS News that 12,000 Americans reported losing money to scams during last year’s holiday shopping season.

