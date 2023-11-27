Wish List
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows

A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World." (Source: @KostHunter / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) – A guest at Disneyland stripped fully naked before jumping into the water of the “It’s a Small World” ride, video shows.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Several videos on social media show the man in various stages of undress and climbing on the ride’s props and animatronics. Eventually, he is fully nude and jumps into the ride’s waterway.

Later video shows the man being carried out of the park by several police officers.

One bystander can be heard saying, “Idiot. In front of all these kids?” as the man passes by.

The streaker’s name has not been released, but Anaheim police confirmed he is 26 years old.

Police told KTTV that the man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the station reported.

