Dollars and Sense: Building Credit with a Credit Builder Loan or Secured Credit Card
Julie Smith from the Communication Federal Credit Union tells us the details of the two tools and how they can help you build or rebuild credit.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Julie Smith from the Communication Federal Credit Union to talk about building your credit with a secured credit or a credit builder loan, offered by CFCU.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.