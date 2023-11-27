Wish List
Grayson Co. murder trial set to begin Tuesday

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Grayson County murder trial delayed for more than two years is expected to begin Tuesday.

A jury was being selected today in the trial of Beau Watson, who’s accused of killing Jeremy O’bar.

In June of 2020, Beau Watson called 911 saying he shot a “home intruder,” later identified as O’bar.

Sherman police found O’bar dead, he’d been shot several times.

Police and the Texas Rangers investigated and concluded that the shooting was premeditated, Watson had invited O’bar over, and the victim, they say, did not force himself into the home.

Back in 2020, Sherman Police told News 12 that the men knew each other but couldn’t say how.

Watson bonded out of the Grayson County Jail three months after he was booked in.

Opening statements are expected tomorrow.

However, according to court records, this trial has been postponed four times before.

The Grayson Co. District Attorney’s Office told us earlier this year that it follows a code requiring criminal trials of those who are incarcerated to go first.

