Love County firefighters put out shop fire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Eight fire departments responded to a shop on fire near Jimtown in Love County Saturday night.

According to the Fire Department of Love County Facebook page, the building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and it took 4 hours to put the fire out.

FDLC said the fire was far away from water sources, and since there was a high risk of the building collapsing, it was hard for firefighters to get to some of the flames.

FDLC is asking you to consider donating to your local fire departments.

