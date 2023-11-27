Muenster man killed in Wise Co. crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Texas (KXII) - A Muenster man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas troopers said just before 5 p.m. Charles Cairelli, Jr, 54, was traveling south on FM-1655 when he ran a stop sign and struck an eastbound vehicle on FM-1810.
Cairelli was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.