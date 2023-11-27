Muenster man killed in Wise Co. crash

DECATUR, Texas (KXII) - A Muenster man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas troopers said just before 5 p.m. Charles Cairelli, Jr, 54, was traveling south on FM-1655 when he ran a stop sign and struck an eastbound vehicle on FM-1810.

Cairelli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

