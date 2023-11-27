New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The search for the two Fannin County Jail inmates who escaped on Saturday night is continuing.

Fannin County Sheriff Lieutenant, Frank Deater, said Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex located at the Fannin County Law Enforcement Center off of County Road 4200.

“They made their way from the interior cell into internal parts of the jail,” Deater said.

Deater said surveillance video showed the two escaping from the ceiling of an overhang before running into the woods toward the east of the annex.

“Both of the gentlemen do have ties in the community, they were arrested locally, they have a history in Fannin County,” Deater said.

But Deater believes they may have fled to a nearby county including Grayson or Lamar.

Perez is around 5′11″ and 180 lbs. Deater said he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ross is about 5′7′' and 160 lbs. Deater said he was in jail for evading arrest and possession of drugs and a firearm.

The two were not armed during the escape but Deater warns they could be armed now.

“Do not approach them, do not try to take them into custody,” Deater said, “That’s our job.”

Anyone who sees the inmates is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 583-2143.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Perez and Ross. Deater said LaSalle Corrections, the private company that operates the Fannin County Jail, is conducting an internal investigation.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.