Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape

Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The search for the two Fannin County Jail inmates who escaped on Saturday night is continuing.

Fannin County Sheriff Lieutenant, Frank Deater, said Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex located at the Fannin County Law Enforcement Center off of County Road 4200.

“They made their way from the interior cell into internal parts of the jail,” Deater said.

Deater said surveillance video showed the two escaping from the ceiling of an overhang before running into the woods toward the east of the annex.

“Both of the gentlemen do have ties in the community, they were arrested locally, they have a history in Fannin County,” Deater said.

But Deater believes they may have fled to a nearby county including Grayson or Lamar.

Perez is around 5′11″ and 180 lbs. Deater said he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ross is about 5′7′' and 160 lbs. Deater said he was in jail for evading arrest and possession of drugs and a firearm.

The two were not armed during the escape but Deater warns they could be armed now.

“Do not approach them, do not try to take them into custody,” Deater said, “That’s our job.”

Anyone who sees the inmates is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 583-2143.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Perez and Ross. Deater said LaSalle Corrections, the private company that operates the Fannin County Jail, is conducting an internal investigation.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison...
Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration
Eight fire departments responded to a shop on fire near Jimtown in Love County Saturday night.
Love County firefighters put out shop fire

Latest News

Julie Smith from the Communication Federal Credit Union tells us the details of the two tools...
Dollars and Sense: Building Credit with a Credit Builder Loan or Secured Credit Card
Julie Smith from the Communication Federal Credit Union tells us the details of the two tools...
Dollars and Sense: Building Credit with a Credit Builder Loan or Secured Credit Card
A jury was being selected today in the trial of Beau Watson, who’s accused of killing Jeremy...
Grayson Co. murder trial set to begin Tuesday
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting