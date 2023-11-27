Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Scott scores 14 as North Texas knocks off Angelo State 79-50

Led by Aaron Scott’s 14 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Angelo State Rams 79-50
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 14 points as North Texas beat Angelo State 79-50 on Sunday night.

Scott was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (4-2, American Athletic Conference). Jason Edwards scored 12 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. John Buggs III was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Willie Guy led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Kendrick Delahoussaye added 11 points for Angelo State. Trey Farrer also had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison...
Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Dallas visits Winnipeg after Johnston’s 2-goal game
Houston Rockets
Houston visits Dallas on 5-game road slide
UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen yells at the officials during the second half of an NCAA college...
Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons