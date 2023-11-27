Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers said they received a shots fired call around 9 :40 a.m. Thursday at the complex in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway.

When officers arrived, it was reported that a 21-year-old Sherman man and his friend, Logan Harp, 21, of Sherman, were handling firearms.

A firearm discharged and Logan was truck in the side, police said. He was was flown to a Plano hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sherman Police said detectives were called to process evidence and conduct interviews with witnesses.

They say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are collaborating with district attorney’s office investigators.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.