Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting

Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers said they received a shots fired call around 9 :40 a.m. Thursday at the complex in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway.

When officers arrived, it was reported that a 21-year-old Sherman man and his friend, Logan Harp, 21, of Sherman, were handling firearms.

A firearm discharged and Logan was truck in the side, police said. He was was flown to a Plano hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sherman Police said detectives were called to process evidence and conduct interviews with witnesses.

They say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are collaborating with district attorney’s office investigators.

