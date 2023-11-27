Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison...
Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration
Eight fire departments responded to a shop on fire near Jimtown in Love County Saturday night.
Love County firefighters put out shop fire

Latest News

Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
A jury was being selected today in the trial of Beau Watson, who’s accused of killing Jeremy...
Grayson Co. murder trial set to begin Tuesday
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting