Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.

Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.

Carter County drop off locations:

  • American Nation Banks
  • Ardmore Electric
  • Ardmore Main Street Authority
  • Ardmore Regional Park
  • Banc First ( Main & N. Commerce)
  • Billingsley Ford
  • Carter County Sheriff’s Office
  • Cross Timbers Hospice
  • Dickson Police Department
  • Eileen’s Cookies
  • First Bank & Trust
  • IBC Bank
  • KXII TV station
  • Lake Country Orthodontics
  • Mane Event & Elks
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Milo Baptist Church
  • Moments to Remember
  • MTC Federal Credit Union
  • My Dentist
  • Ollie’s
  • Plainview School
  • Ross Group Real Estate
  • Rush Truck Centers
  • Simmons Bank
  • Starbucks
  • Stewart Title of Oklahoma
  • Storts Family Dentistry
  • Walgreens

Fannin County drop off locations:

  • Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Bonham Family Drug
  • Bonham Veterinary Clinic
  • Bonham Outpost
  • Bonham VFW
  • Bonham Visitor Center
  • Century 21 Harvey Properties
  • Cole Title
  • Dusty Underwood Plumbing
  • Gayle’s Restaurant
  • Fannin Bank
  • First United Bank
  • Neighbors Place Winery
  • Pierson & Fendley Farm and Home
  • Texas Best Propane

The last day to drop off cash or a new, unwrapped toy is Sunday, December 17.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

