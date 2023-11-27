Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma

(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.

Your gift of cash or a new, unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are needed.

Carter County drop off locations:

American Nation Banks

Ardmore Electric

Ardmore Main Street Authority

Ardmore Regional Park

Banc First ( Main & N. Commerce)

Billingsley Ford

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Cross Timbers Hospice

Dickson Police Department

Eileen’s Cookies

First Bank & Trust

IBC Bank

KXII TV station

Lake Country Orthodontics

Mane Event & Elks

Mercy Hospital

Milo Baptist Church

Moments to Remember

MTC Federal Credit Union

My Dentist

Ollie’s

Plainview School

Ross Group Real Estate

Rush Truck Centers

Simmons Bank

Starbucks

Stewart Title of Oklahoma

Storts Family Dentistry

Walgreens

Fannin County drop off locations:

Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce

Bonham Family Drug

Bonham Veterinary Clinic

Bonham Outpost

Bonham VFW

Bonham Visitor Center

Century 21 Harvey Properties

Cole Title

Dusty Underwood Plumbing

Gayle’s Restaurant

Fannin Bank

First United Bank

Neighbors Place Winery

Pierson & Fendley Farm and Home

Texas Best Propane

The last day to drop off cash or a new, unwrapped toy is Sunday, December 17.

