Ardmore man sentenced for manslaughter

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is headed to federal prison for his role in a 2021 shooting that left one person dead.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jonathan Higgenbotham, 23, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

In January 2021, Higgenbotham fired a nine millimeter pistol, hitting George Powell IV, 22, who later died from his injuries.

Higgenbotham was wanted for nearly nine months before he was caught in Marshall County.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.