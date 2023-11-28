Calera man sentenced to life for sexually abusing children

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been sentenced to life in federal prison after a federal jury found him guilty of sexually abusing children in Indian Country.

During trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Lance Keith Maytubby, Sr, 55, sexually assaulted two victims who were each under age 12 at the time of the crimes.

The crimes occurred in Bryan County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation.

The charges arose from investigations by the Calera Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

