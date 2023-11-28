CASA of Southern Oklahoma giving away playhouse

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - CASA of Southern Oklahoma is raffling off a playhouse to raise money for neglected children in Texoma.

CASA workers speak out for kids’ best interests in the courtroom when the state has to step in due to abuse or neglect.

It’s the second year CASA has raffled off a playhouse to raise money, and this year’s playhouse.

Was sponsored by OG&E and County Building Center.

Executive Director Amy Martens said a playhouse was the perfect fundraiser.

“At CASA, we give to the children, the abused and neglected children in our area,” Martens said. “We serve Carter, Johnston, Marshall, Murray and Love counties. It’s just something fun to give back to the community, give back to children. It’s child-focused.”

The playhouse was built by the construction class at Southern Tech.

One entry is $5, 5 entries are $22, 15 entries are $60 and 26 entries are $100.

Advocate Coordinator Connie Grant said the winner will be announced during a Facebook Live on December 14th.

“If the winner doesn’t have a need or a desire to have the playhouse for themselves, we are also doing the option of donating it back to our program,” Grant said. “In that case we will present it to one of our local foster families.”

CASA of Southern Oklahoma is funded entirely by grants and donations. Every cent goes back to their program to train volunteers and make sure local foster kids have the support they need.

You can donate to the playhouse raffle here.

