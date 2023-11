DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Due to rain being in the forecast Thursday, the City of Durant has postponed their annual Christmas tree lighting.

The city announced that their tree lighting ceremony will now happen on Monday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

At the event, there will be Christmas music, hot coca and cookies, and “Selfies with Santa.”

"Due to inclement weather, the City of Durant is rescheduling the Tree Lighting Ceremony to DECEMBER 4TH at 6:00...

