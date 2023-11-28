Dozens of cars burglarized over the holiday weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fire-arms, spare keys, and a ring doorbell camera are just some of the items taken from some vehicles.

On Friday, The Sherman Police Department received a call of a burglary at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway. “We got one first call and then multiple calls started coming in,” said administrative lieutenant, Jeremy Cox, said several officers were dispatched out, and by the time the officers arrived, they quickly learned that the incident occurred at various apartment complexes along South Heritage Parkway.

Dozens of vehicles were burglarized, Cox said “some of these vehicles were unlocked, unfortunately, and then some of them did have windows knocked out so that whoever the suspects were could gain access into the vehicle.”

This is an ongoing investigation, but “due to the number of burglarized vehicles, not all of the registered owners were located at the time of the original investigation,” Cox explained.

There were no reported injuries.

Cox said Sherman PD is “asking that members of the community, if they happen to have some type of doorbell camera or other type of surveillance video, contact the police department here and so that we can get that to the detectives to help us find suspects in this incident.”

You can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.