‘GivingTuesday’: give the gift of life by donating blood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been named ‘GivingTuesday’ to remind the nation to give back to local nonprofits.

For this year’s day of generosity, The Texoma Regional Blood Center is asking for the gift of life, blood.

Office supervisor, Tiara Jones, said supply is currently low, especially for A-negative and B-negative blood types. Jones added that blood and platelet donations can be lifesaving for those in need.

“Our platelet donors, those help with the clotting factors, especially for cancer patients,” Jones said, “And the blood actually helps improve that red blood cell count so that they can continue to live a normal life.”

Jones said donating is free and easy, taking under 30 minutes for blood and around an hour for platelets.

Donors will complete a questionnaire to assess their medical status before donating. They will also need to bring their ID or driver’s license.

The center is located at 3911 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX.

While ‘GivingTuesday’ occurs just once a year, giving back can be helpful year-round.

