Healdton man facing several drug charges

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man is in the Carter County jail on several drug charges.

Court records show that Daniel Dunigan, 21, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jail records show that he was also booked on charges of running a drug house, possessing cocaine, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

