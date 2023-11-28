Wish List
Man arrested after officer involved shooting in Atoka County

Dakota Mayo, 26, was arrested in connection with an officer involved shooting in Atoka County...
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BENTLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in connection with an officer involved shooting in Atoka County on Thanksgiving.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about Dakota Mayo, 26, making threats towards others near East Turkey Creek Road and South Grassy Lake Road in Bentley before fleeing to a nearby wooded area.

When deputies found Mayo, he had a rifle pointed in their direction, and the deputies heard multiple gunshots.

The deputies then returned fire and struck Mayo after he failed to drop his weapon after being commanded to.

Mayo was released from Medical City Plano on Sunday, and he was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail on two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

