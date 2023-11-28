Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The Night Before the Ardmore Christmas Market

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla.(KXII) - ‘Twas the night before the Christmas Market, and all through Central Park were busy city workers, getting everything done before dark.

From spray painting vendor spaces to lighting and sound checks, Parks Director Teresa Ervin said this was the market’s biggest year yet.

“This year we have doubled our vendors, we have sixty plus this year,” Ervin said. “So this is a great way to come buy that unique gift or maybe something just for you.”

The market starts at 11 a.m and performances begin at 4 p.m., giving you plenty to do.

And at 5:30, free carriage rides ramp up the good cheer.

“Just everything you can think of,” Ervin said. “We’re so excited that it exploded this year.”

And at 6, with a little Christmas magic and a familiar News 12 face, the Central Park tree will be lit up for the season as everything falls into place.

“The tree lights, which has been a tradition for sixty plus years and then we have the parade immediately after that,” Ervin said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash

Latest News

CASA of Southern Oklahoma is raffling off a playhouse to raise money for neglected children in...
CASA of Southern Oklahoma giving away playhouse
Fire-arms, spare keys, and a ring doorbell camera are just some of the items taken from some...
Dozens of cars burglarized over the holiday weekend
Fire-arms, spare keys, and a ring doorbell camera are just some of the items taken from some...
Dozens of cars burglarized over the holiday weekend
Dakota Mayo, 26, was arrested in connection with an officer involved shooting in Atoka County...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting in Atoka County