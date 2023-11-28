The Night Before the Ardmore Christmas Market

ARDMORE, Okla.(KXII) - ‘Twas the night before the Christmas Market, and all through Central Park were busy city workers, getting everything done before dark.

From spray painting vendor spaces to lighting and sound checks, Parks Director Teresa Ervin said this was the market’s biggest year yet.

“This year we have doubled our vendors, we have sixty plus this year,” Ervin said. “So this is a great way to come buy that unique gift or maybe something just for you.”

The market starts at 11 a.m and performances begin at 4 p.m., giving you plenty to do.

And at 5:30, free carriage rides ramp up the good cheer.

“Just everything you can think of,” Ervin said. “We’re so excited that it exploded this year.”

And at 6, with a little Christmas magic and a familiar News 12 face, the Central Park tree will be lit up for the season as everything falls into place.

“The tree lights, which has been a tradition for sixty plus years and then we have the parade immediately after that,” Ervin said.

