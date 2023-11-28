Wish List
Not As Cold Tonight, Rain Rolls in Thursday

...Wednesday clouds on the increase ahead of our next rainmaker...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
An upper low now off of the California coast will move steadily eastward, causing rain to begin late Wednesday and more likely Thursday. In the meantime, mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, south winds at 5 mph. Wednesday sees partly to mostly cloudy skies as the low draws closer and highs in the lower 60s. Expect a moderate south wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunshine returns by Friday afternoon, we’ll have chilly nights and sunny to partly cloudy, mild days from Saturday through early next week. I don’t see any especially cold air for Texoma through the first few days of December.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

