Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman US Highway 75 and State Highway 91 intersection temporarily closing

The intersection will close on Friday morning and will remain closed through December.
The intersection will close on Friday morning and will remain closed through December.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced the intersection of State Highway 91 and US 75 in Sherman will be temporarily closing on Friday at 7 a.m.

A TxDOT spokesperson said the closure is needed for construction of the new northbound US 75 overpass at SH 91.

During the closure, traffic on SH 91 will have to turn right onto the frontage road and detour to the next intersection.

Drivers on southbound US 75 exiting to SH 91 will continue on the southbound frontage road to North Travis Street and continue on to the northbound frontage road.

According to TxDOT, the intersection will reopen at 6 a.m. on December 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting
Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
Fatal Crash generic image
Muenster man killed in Wise Co. crash
Deadly fire in Wolfe City

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by a car on North Tone Avenue in Denison on Monday night.
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison
CASA of Southern Oklahoma is raffling off a playhouse to raise money for neglected children in...
CASA of Southern Oklahoma giving away playhouse
‘Twas the night before the Christmas Market, and all through Central Park were busy city...
The Night Before the Ardmore Christmas Market
Fire-arms, spare keys, and a ring doorbell camera are just some of the items taken from some...
Dozens of cars burglarized over the holiday weekend