Sherman US Highway 75 and State Highway 91 intersection temporarily closing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced the intersection of State Highway 91 and US 75 in Sherman will be temporarily closing on Friday at 7 a.m.

A TxDOT spokesperson said the closure is needed for construction of the new northbound US 75 overpass at SH 91.

During the closure, traffic on SH 91 will have to turn right onto the frontage road and detour to the next intersection.

Drivers on southbound US 75 exiting to SH 91 will continue on the southbound frontage road to North Travis Street and continue on to the northbound frontage road.

According to TxDOT, the intersection will reopen at 6 a.m. on December 31, 2023.

