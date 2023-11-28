Wish List
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison

A pedestrian was hit by a car on North Tone Avenue in Denison on Monday night.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was injured Monday night around 6 p.m. after being struck by a car in the 200 block of North Tone Avenue in Denison.

The victim was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Denison Police Department said the driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with officers.

DPD is continuing to investigate.

