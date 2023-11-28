Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was injured Monday night around 6 p.m. after being struck by a car in the 200 block of North Tone Avenue in Denison.

The victim was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Denison Police Department said the driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with officers.

DPD is continuing to investigate.

