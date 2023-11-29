Authorities bust illegal marijuana operation in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities busted an illegal marijuana grow operation in Jefferson County Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, who assisted in the bust, said that Golden Sunset Green LLC was using a straw owner, where the person listed on the ownership documents, who, by law, needs to be an Oklahoma resident, is not the real owner.

Agents with OBN and deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 2,500 plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana.

OBN said that arrests are pending as their investigation continues.

