Collinsville prepares for rematch with Albany in region finals

Collinsville prepares for Albany
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - For a good solid year, this has been part of the plan for the Collinsville Pirates.

The Pirates are back in the regional finals to take another shot at the team that ended their season a year ago, the top ranked Albany Lions.

Collinsville will travel out to Iowa Park on Thursday to try to force a different result than the one that put them out of the post-season and lifted Albany toward the state championship.

There is certainly great speculation that the state championship may very well ride on this game. Collinsville has looked the part of a team that is ready with playoff wins of 62-0, 69-21, and 50-12.

Now they take the ultimate test against an undefeated team that just beat Muenster, 19-14, and won the state championship in 2022.

Collinsville prepares for Albany
Tishomingo’s Barrett signs with Hesston College Softball
Collinsville-Roscoe Highlights
