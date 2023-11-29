Grayson Co. murder trial of Beau Watson begins

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -It’s day one of the murder trial of Beau Watson in the death of Jeremy O’bar, in Grayson County.

Watson is accused of shooting, O’bar to death over 3 years ago.

According to the defense attorneys, Watson called his wife one morning in June of 2020, the call was answered but his wife did not speak, instead, he said he heard someone else’s voice.

His wife at the time was known to be having relations with O’bar.

Watson, while still on the phone, leaves work, and starts heading home.

His lawyers said he wanted to confront whoever was at his house. That’s when he found Obar in his bedroom and shot him several times.

He then called 911 and described to the dispatcher what happened, he said O’bar ran towards him and he’d had known O’bar to carry a knife.

While the dispatcher was taking notes, he wrote the term “home intruder” and relayed that to the officers responding.

When the officers arrived, they quickly found out that was not the case, as Watson’s wife allegedly let O’bar into the home.

The defense attorneys say, the dispatcher painted an incorrect picture from the start, and that Watson shot in self-defense.

So far, we’ve only heard witness testimonies from the prosecutors but we expected testimony to continue tomorrow.

Watson could face up to life in prison if convicted.

