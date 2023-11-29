Heavy police presence at Ardmore apartment complex

Wish List
By KXII Staff and Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore tonight.

Ardmore Police told News 12 that they were attempting to serve a warrant for homicide, but it was not a hostage situation.

Police left the scene, but it is not known at this moment if they captured the suspect.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

