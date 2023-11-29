Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down Tuesday afternoon amid high winter winds.

The tree, a 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, had been planted just two weeks ago on the White House Ellipse, an area known as President’s Park. According to the National Park Service, it fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday amid heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in an email that after “replacing a snapped cable,” the tree was back upright by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s tree is a new one, replacing an older tree that, according to NPS, developed a fungal disease known as “needle cast” that caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The tree was scheduled to be lit Thursday, but there was no indication from the White House whether Tuesday’s incident will delay that. The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol building was lit successfully Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Muenster man killed in Wise Co. crash
Deadly fire in Wolfe City
Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
It’s day one of the murder trial of Beau Watson in the death of Jeremy O’bar, in Grayson County.
Grayson Co. murder trial of Beau Watson begins
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire