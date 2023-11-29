Wish List
Large law enforcement presence at Denison Inn

By Talaiya Munson and KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.

When News 12 arrived at the scene, officers asked our reporter to stand back.

People from nearby stores told News 12 that they saw a helicopter earlier.

Police in uniform were seen going door to door at Denison Inn, and they searched the surrounding area.

Denison Police were asked to provide a perimeter in the area while state police and federal law enforcement conducted a search for a wanted fugitive.

News 12 learned that Fannin County is the lead agency at the scene, News 12 reported on Saturday that two fugitives escaped from the Fannin County Jail over the weekend.

There is no word of them being apprehended.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm their involvement in Tuesday night’s search.

News 12 will keep you updated with the latest as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

