New search after possible sighting of escaped inmates

(Canva)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham Police have received several calls from residents claiming to have spotted at least one of the Fannin County Jail escapees.

There is a strong police presence surrounding the west side of Bonham, preventing people from coming in or out of that area, police said.

According to police, Bonham Schools are on secure status, or lockout, meaning no one can go in or out of the school.

News 12 has a crew in the area. Check back for updates.

A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Large law enforcement presence at Denison Inn
A boil order issued for Whitewright over the weekend has been lifted.
Boil order lifted in Whitewright
