ODOT shares Love County highway plans

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a video showcasing their plans for a highway reconstruction project in Love County.

On Facebook, Love County Emergency Management shared the video showing off the new route for US Highway 77 north of Thackerville.

The planned highway is wider and crosses a new bridge over the BSNF Railroad tracks.

ODOT stated that the new route is safer by creating sight distance and eliminating sharp curves.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.