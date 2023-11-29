Sherman demolishing two dilapidated buildings

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman has started the demolition process for two dilapidated buildings, an apartment complex, and an old motel.

This follows changes to the city’s substandard program allowing them to tear down old commercial buildings.

Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the first building being torn down is the Southgate Apartments on S. Travis St. in Sherman.

“The Southgate Apartments have been a problem for the city for a long time,” Strauch said.

The complex was once owned by Apex, which owned several Texoma all-bills-paid apartments that failed to make utility payments last winter, leaving many without water and power.

Strauch said the city went through an 18-month legal battle in order to gain control of the apartments to have them removed.

The complex is expected to be destroyed within two months.

“Then this will be just an empty flat, sitting next to the elementary school once it’s all said and done,” Strauch said.

Strauch said what will replace the Southgate Apartments has not been decided yet but the city has multiple options.

The other building being knocked down is the Economy Inn Motel off of Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

“Major eyesore for a number of years, so the city did reach an agreement with the owner,” Strauch said.

The front portion of the building will be torn down within a month but the buildings behind me will remain standing. Strauch said the property owner has plans to renovate them into apartments within the next nine months.

“If that falls apart for some reason, then the city will go in and actually finish the job and tear down the back buildings as well,” Strauch said.

Sherman says over the next few years, residents can expect to see other old commercial buildings being demolished to make room for new structures.

