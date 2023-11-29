Wish List
Sherman will not join other cities in ETJ lawsuit against Texas

Despite other local cities joining the lawsuit, Sherman has declined.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A recent Texas law change allows individuals or groups to withdraw themselves from the extraterritorial jurisdiction of a city, or ETJ.

Nate Strauch with Sherman said the city has started receiving requests for those outside of city limits who currently have to follow certain city standards.

Recently, Denison joined other Texas cities in a lawsuit against the state, deeming the change unconstitutional.

Despite this, Sherman is not joining the lawsuit. But Strauch said the city is waiting for the court’s decision before acting on any requests.

