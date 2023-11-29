Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suspected tennis ball bomb damages man’s truck, police say

A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb. (Source: KING/PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/NEST, DANIEL KINGSHOTT/CNN)
By KING staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROY, Wash. (KING) - Someone blew up a truck in Washington state, but police are investigating the possibility that the explosive was packed inside a tennis ball.

A small neighborhood in Roy was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb planted on the hood of a vehicle in front of Daniel Kingshott’s home.

Kingshott said he, his wife and family members visiting from the United Kingdom were awakened early Saturday at around 3:40 a.m. by an explosion.

“Got up, checked the house, made sure everything was, you know, safe in the house,” he said. “A couple of neighbors texted us to ask if we knew what it was, and nobody seemed to know what is was. And everybody was safe, and so everybody went back to bed.”

A few hours later, Kingshott said he discovered one of his trucks was destroyed.

“I had a look around and, you know, I wasn’t sure if something had fallen on it, you know, (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) had dropped something on from high up. I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kingshott said.

He called Pierce County deputies to investigate, and when a deputy arrived, he noted the smell of gunpowder coming from the truck and saw pieces of a tennis ball.

“This person was so far off the roadway, that it seems like they almost were targeted on purpose. Normally we see that as some sort of dispute, but I was just talking to somebody else, and honestly, we do see some wild things out in the county sometimes,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingshott said his family was shaken by what happened, but he said he enjoys the neighborhood and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“You know, I’m not going to run away from someone who’s going to do this to me,” he said. “What’s going to have to happen is, is I’m going to have to give myself the ability to defend myself from people like this, which is unfortunately something a number of us in unincorporated Pierce County have to do.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
A pedestrian was hit by a car on North Tone Avenue in Denison on Monday night.
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison
Sherman Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Sherman Police investigating fatal Thanksgiving morning shooting
Dakota Mayo, 26, was arrested in connection with an officer involved shooting in Atoka County...
Man arrested after officer involved shooting in Atoka County
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore tonight.
Heavy police presence at Ardmore apartment complex

Latest News

A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb.
Possible tennis ball bomb damages truck
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Trump embraces the Jan. 6 rioters on the trail. In court, his lawyers hope to distance him from them
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans