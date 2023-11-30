Wish List
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home on H Street Northwest.

“In the early morning hours of Tuesday, the police department received a call that a family member had gone to the 100 block of H Street Northwest and found a deceased family member,” Ardmore acting police chief Kevin Norris said.

Norris said early investigations showed 30-year-old Linderal Petties had been shot.

Norris said despite online rumors, her tongue was not cut out.

“Majority of stuff you see on social media and these scanner pages are not true,” Norris said. “And in this instance, this could actually hurt the investigation because of rumors that are going around. What we need is for people with firsthand information to contact the Ardmore Police Department.”

Norris said later on Tuesday night, US marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics pulled up to the Huntington Falls apartments.

“During the investigation, an unrelated arrest warrant came up for a person and the United States Marshal Service attempted to serve that arrest warrant,” Norris said.

During a phone call on Wednesday, Lance Hancock with the US Marshals told News 12 the case they’re working on was for a charge of failure to register as a convicted violent criminal. Hancock said Jason Javon Franklin is still at large.

Ardmore police said Franklin is a known associate of Petties, and theyre hoping he can help them learn what happened to her.

Franklin pleaded guilty to shooting with intent to kill in 2006, and is now required to periodically register as a violent offender.

Hancock said the US Marshals have a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Franklin’s arrest.

Anyone with information can send tips to the United States Marshal Service at 1-800-336-0102.

Norris said Franklin is not a suspect in Petties’s death.

He said police don’t believe her death was a random crime.

“We believe this was a targeted crime, so we believe the general public is safe,” Norris said. “if you have information related to this crime or any other crime please contact the Ardmore Police Department”

