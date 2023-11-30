Austin College hosts first Native American Heritage Month celebration in 20 years

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the Office of Inclusion and Diversity worked with Austin College students to host a celebration of Native American culture.

One of those organizers is Carrie Johnson, a native woman herself, and she says that it means the world to be able to create an opportunity like this to share her culture with others.

“It’s difficult to meet other native people my age, so just having people here who are enjoying the fry bread and having conversations and just learning just means so much for me and so much to this college,” Johnson said.

The night started with readings from native poets like Chief Dan George then transitioned to presentations from students like River Naile, Austin College’s climate ambassador, about issues in Indigenous communities like the Navajo nation’s fight for clean water.

“One third of the Navajo nation doesn’t have access to running water,” Naile said. “With climate change, the situation is getting much more intense and sparse with water coming from the Colorado River.”

Naile said that there is still a severe lack of attention being paid to the injustices facing not only the Navajo nation, but all Native Americans.

“We should all take the time to understand the pain that Native Americans have gone through,” Naile said. “As we plan for a more sustainable future in the wake of climate change, we should take effort to make sure that that future is a just future.”

The event also featured a traditional meal of fry bread, a Native American dish first created in a time of starvation and struggle, some consider now a symbol of pride and resilience.

Johnson also gave a presentation about the Chickasaw language. She said that it’s important to prioritize the preservation of languages like Chickasaw, which are mainly passed on through speech, not written.

“So that some day, when I’m an elder, I have this to look back on and keep instead of it being lost,” Johnson said. “It’s almost like losing a part of yourself.”

Organizers like Johnson hope that the conversation around Native American culture will continue even after Native American Heritage Month is over.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.