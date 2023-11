CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Caddo Bruins baseball standout Carson Culbreath is headed just down the road to Murray State College to play his college baseball.

Culbreath has been a great all-around athlete at Caddo, helping the Bruins to great success in multiple sports. He will join the Aggies baseball team after a tremendous career at Caddo.

