Fannin County Jail escapees in custody after four-day manhunt

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from the Fannin County Jail Saturday night, leading law enforcement on a four-day man hunt.

On Wednesday, Ramon Perez, who is awaiting trial for child rape, turned himself in in Bryan County, Oklahoma.

Perez’s sister, Casey Jones, recalls what she says led up to the surrender, after she received a phone call from Perez.

" He was just going to go turn himself in. He just was hoping to see my mother before he did so. And I told him, well, you know, that’s not an option. So when I hang up the phone with you, call mom, tell you love her, and tell her you’re about to turn yourself in,” Jones explained.

Earlier in the day a strong police presence surrounded Warpath Drive and Albert Broadfoot in Bonham, where multiple agencies were looking for Ross.

“We did have a ring camera from one of the residential homes in the area that gave us a timestamp. However the timestamp was off by several hours,” Fannin County Sheriff’s Lt. Frank Deater said.

Deputies say that he was seen trying to hitch rides Wednesday morning.

They did conduct a door-to-door search, but they were unable to find him.

After hours of searching Wednesday, Deater confirmed that Ross was found hiding around the housing authority just before 5pm and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.