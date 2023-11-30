Friendlier Skies for Friday...

An upper-level wave and surface cold front pass overnight, ending the rain and bringing a dry, breezy start to your Friday. Lows should run around 40 degrees. Friday should see decreasing clouds, leaving us sunny skies by afternoon (if not before). So, it looks like quite a decent beginning to December with Friday’s highs between 55 and 60 degrees. Winds will decrease to a west-northwesterly direction at 10 to 15 mph by afternoon.

The long-range forecast into early next week features a stable regime with a dry northwesterly flow. This typically makes for seasonably chilly weather with lows in the 30s, but lots of sunshine each day. It looks like weather that’s equally great for a road trip or a little Holiday shopping!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.