Friendlier Skies for Friday...

Rain ends, fog lifts this evening with some sunshine for the first day of December!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
An upper-level wave and surface cold front pass overnight, ending the rain and bringing a dry, breezy start to your Friday. Lows should run around 40 degrees. Friday should see decreasing clouds, leaving us sunny skies by afternoon (if not before). So, it looks like quite a decent beginning to December with Friday’s highs between 55 and 60 degrees. Winds will decrease to a west-northwesterly direction at 10 to 15 mph by afternoon.

The long-range forecast into early next week features a stable regime with a dry northwesterly flow. This typically makes for seasonably chilly weather with lows in the 30s, but lots of sunshine each day. It looks like weather that’s equally great for a road trip or a little Holiday shopping!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

