Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71

Led by DaJuan Gordon’s 16 points, the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 86-71 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaJuan Gordon had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 86-71 win against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Gordon also added five assists and four steals for the Mavericks (4-3). Brandyn Talbot scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Akili Vining shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hunter Jack Madden led the way for the Wildcats (3-4) with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Airion Simmons added 17 points for Abilene Christian. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

