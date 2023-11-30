Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter faces Jacksboro in regional final

Gunter prepares for Jacksboro
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At some point, things have to get a little harder for the Gunter Tigers. That is what they expect as they prepare for Jacksboro on Friday.

So far this post-season, Gunter has outscored opponents, 203-6. That is quite the gap as they head into the region finals this week against Jacksboro.

Gunter is no doubt rolling into the 4th round of the playoffs, but Jacksboro has played pretty well too. Those Tigers are coming off a 4th and goal, walk-off win against a good Holliday team last week.

Gunter has been able to stay focused each and every week, despite all the attention put on a potentially great semifinal game against Canadian on the horizon. But these Tigers are staying in the moment.

Gunter and Jacksboro will kickoff at 7pm at Collins Stadium in Denton on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Fugitive search ends with no arrests in Denison
Ramon Perez, and Raymond Ross, inmates who escaped Fannin County Jail, are back in custody.
Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Ardmore police investigate homicide; apartment search for fugitive ends without arrest
Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
A pedestrian was hit by a car on North Tone Avenue in Denison on Monday night.
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison

Latest News

Caddo's Culbreath signs with Murray State
Caddo baseball standout stays local with Murray State
Lone Grove duo sign for college softball
Lone Grove duo signs for college softball
Lone Grove duo sign for college softball
Lone Grove duo sign for college softball
Gunter prepares for Jacksboro
Gunter prepares for Jacksboro