Gunter faces Jacksboro in regional final

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At some point, things have to get a little harder for the Gunter Tigers. That is what they expect as they prepare for Jacksboro on Friday.

So far this post-season, Gunter has outscored opponents, 203-6. That is quite the gap as they head into the region finals this week against Jacksboro.

Gunter is no doubt rolling into the 4th round of the playoffs, but Jacksboro has played pretty well too. Those Tigers are coming off a 4th and goal, walk-off win against a good Holliday team last week.

Gunter has been able to stay focused each and every week, despite all the attention put on a potentially great semifinal game against Canadian on the horizon. But these Tigers are staying in the moment.

Gunter and Jacksboro will kickoff at 7pm at Collins Stadium in Denton on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.