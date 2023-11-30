Wish List
Lead detective of the 2020 Sherman fatal shooting takes the stand

We also heard phone calls between Watson and Elizabeth while she was in jail before the incident, Watson said he wanted to fight O’bar and described how he would fight him.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Beau Justin Watson of Sherman is pleading self-defense in the 2020 fatal shooting of O’bar inside his home.

On Tuesday, we learned Watson’s ex-wife Elizabeth had been having relations with the victim while still living under Watson’s roof.

In June of 2020, Sherman Police arrived to Watson’s home on South Austin near West Olive Street after receiving a 911 call from him saying O’bar lunged towards him in his bedroom.

To protect himself, Watson shot O’bar multiple times.

Watson said while he didn’t see O’bar with a weapon, O’bar had told him that he carries knives.

In trial Wednesday, Ryan Hapiuk, the lead detective for this case took the stand, he testified that he does not believe the incident was self-defense.

Hapiuk said this is due to blood stains found on the bed, and O’bar was found lying on the ground.

Hapiuk said this indicates that O’bar was on or near the bed when Watson started shooting.

This differs from Watson’s story which said O’bar was standing up straight and facing towards him.

Elizabeth told police after the incident that Watson told her that he’d kill O’bar if he showed up at the house again.

We also heard phone calls between Watson and Elizabeth while she was in jail before the incident, Watson said he wanted to fight O’bar and described how he would fight him.

Watson also said at one point the men even arranged a fight in Denison, but O’bar didn’t show.

Wednesday, we continued to hear witness testimonies from prosecutors.

The trial is set to continue Thursday morning.

Watson could face up to life in prison if convicted.

