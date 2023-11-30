Wish List
Lone Grove duo signs for college softball

Lone Grove duo sign for college softball
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - After having tremendous success at the high school level, two Lone Grove softball standouts signed to play at the college level.

Aeryn Shuman signed her letter to play at University of Central Arkansas. Shuman was a huge part of the Lone Grove softball team as the catcher, and will take her talents to the next level.

Brooklyn Langford will continue her softball career with Rose State College. Langford has been a part of two state championship teams and has played in four state title games.

