A program at SHS is helping students graduate with their associate’s degree

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As eighth graders enter Sherman High School as Freshmen, they can also get a head start in college with the Bearcat Collegiate Program.

“It’s a significant price difference in their college education, so it also gives them the ability to learn how to do college while in high school, with the support of high school and college professors at the same time,” said SHS college career and dual credit coordinator, Jennifer Pruiett.

Pruiett said tuition for the Bearcat Collegiate Program (BCP) makes all the difference when it comes to the cost of college education.

BCP is free for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, their only cost would be the required textbooks. The tuition is normally around 300 dollars per class.

“Even if they don’t have free reduced lunch, at 300 dollars a semester hour, that’s still a 10,000... 15,000 dollar difference in what they’re going to pay at a four year university,” Pruiett said.

Credits also transfer to other colleges and universities.

The courses are taught by Grayson College professors, some in person, and some online.

Students can enroll as ninth graders and by the time they graduate high school, they will have completed 62 credit hours of BCP, earning an associate degree from Grayson College.

