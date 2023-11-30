Rain by Morning, Thunderstorms to Follow

Expect a quiet and mild evening (dry through midnight) thanks to southerly winds; showers are possible before morning with lows in the lower 50s. It’s a windy Thursday with highs near 60 with an increasing chance for rain and a few stronger thunderstorms as an upper level low approaches. Storm potential will peak mid-afternoon. Severe weather risk is in the marginal category with small hail the primary threat. Winds will gust within the 20 to 30 mph range from the south. The rain ends by mid-evening Thursday.

A cold front passes Friday morning and the upper low moves eastward, leaving us with stable weekend skies. So, it’s a dry and mild regime for the first weekend of December with lows above freezing and highs in the 60s. Nice shopping weather!

The pattern continues dry from Friday through the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

