Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rain by Morning, Thunderstorms to Follow

A few marginally severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect a quiet and mild evening (dry through midnight) thanks to southerly winds; showers are possible before morning with lows in the lower 50s. It’s a windy Thursday with highs near 60 with an increasing chance for rain and a few stronger thunderstorms as an upper level low approaches. Storm potential will peak mid-afternoon. Severe weather risk is in the marginal category with small hail the primary threat. Winds will gust within the 20 to 30 mph range from the south. The rain ends by mid-evening Thursday.

A cold front passes Friday morning and the upper low moves eastward, leaving us with stable weekend skies. So, it’s a dry and mild regime for the first weekend of December with lows above freezing and highs in the 60s. Nice shopping weather!

The pattern continues dry from Friday through the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Fugitive search ends with no arrests in Denison
Ramon Perez, and Raymond Ross, inmates who escaped Fannin County Jail, are back in custody.
Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Ardmore police investigate homicide; apartment search for fugitive ends without arrest
Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped the Fannin County Jail South Annex off of County Road...
New details released on Fannin County Jail inmates escape
A pedestrian was hit by a car on North Tone Avenue in Denison on Monday night.
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car in Denison

Latest News

Overnight Weather: Nov 29-30, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/29/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/29/2023
Overnight Weather: Nov 28-29, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/28/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/28/2023