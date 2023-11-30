Rain cancels Sherman Christmas tree lighting

Wish List
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman announced that because of rainy weather, Thursday night’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been canceled.

The city says that other holiday events that are scheduled for this week, including the Nights of Lights and the Snowflake Festival are still on.

The Christmas Parade will also go on as planned Saturday evening in Downtown Sherman.

